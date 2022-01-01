Argument led to stampede at Vaishno Devi

New Delhi, Jan 01: An argument led to the traffic stampede at the Vaishno Devi Shrine that resulted in the death of 12 pilgrims early this morning.

The incident took place at 2.45 am, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief, Dilbag Singh told news agency ANI. He said that as per initial reports an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed buy a stampede. The incident happened the gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine at Trikuta Hills.

Reports have said that the death toll could higher as the shrine was packed with devotees. Meanwhile Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said that a high level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The probe would be headed by the Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP (Jammu) and Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) as the members.

Singh also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of those killed in the incident. Rs 2 lakh would be given to those injured in the incident. Further the Central Government also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Union Minister, Jitendra Singh has rushed to Katra to take stock of the situation.

