‘Are only politicians allowed to speak in Parliament?'

Sachin Tendulkar prevented from making his maiden speech in Rajaya Sabha

The uproar in the Rajya Sabha which prevented Sachin Tendulkar from speaking on sports has left many fuming. Tendulkar, whose abysmally low attendance in Parliament is widely criticised, had moved a Short Discussion Motion on the future of sports in India and right to play. His debut speech didn't go as planned as the uproar over PM Narendra Modi's recent remarks on Manmohan Singh forced an adjournment of the house till Friday.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan expressed disappointment over the ruckus by the politicians in the house and said it is a matter of shame that a sportsperson of Sachin's stature was not allowed to speak.

"Sachin Tendulkar has earned a name for India at the world stage. It is a matter of shame that he was not allowed to speak, even when everyone knew it was on today's agenda. Are only politicians allowed to speak?" she asked.

Sachin remained standing for 10 minutes, tight-lipped, as Opposition members raised slogans, ignoring Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's calls to allow the ace cricketer to speak.

"If a person is treated like this, why would he come to the house?" Bachchan added.

Meanwhile, the The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Congress party for not allowing Sachin to speak. Union Minister Ananth Kumar said, "We strongly condemn how Congress MPs protested in Rajya Sabha and did not allow Sachin Tendulkar ji to speak, despite repeated requests by RS Chairman."

The ace batsman, who had been nominated to the Upper House in April 2012, had been frequently criticised for his long absences. The criticism became sharper since Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013. He became the first active sportsperson ever to be made an MP.

Uproar stalls Sachin Tendulkar's first speech at Rajya Sabha, house adjourned

Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Rekha have worst attendance among the nominated members to the Upper House. Sachin attended only 23 of the 348 days since his nomination and has asked 22 questions so far. OneIndia News

