  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Are hand sanitisers safe for your mobile: Here is the right way to clean a phone

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: There are plenty of guidelines that have been suggested to keep you safe from the coronavirus. However not many understand the importance of cleaning a mobile phone.

    An analysis by the Journal of Hospital Infection says that the coronavirus can live on surfaces like glass, metal or plastic up to nine days. This would mean even if you wash your hands or sanitise them, you could contract the virus if you pick up an unclean phone.

    Are hand sanitisers safe for your mobile: Here is the right way to clean a phone

    Experts have said that cleaning mobile phones was a more important preventive measure than wearing face masks.

    Using a sanitiser is not a good idea to clean your phone. Using any form of liquid is also a bad idea as it could damage your phone. So here is the right way to clean your phone.

    What you need:

    • Microfibre cloth
    • Water
    • Soap

    This is what Apple and Samsung recommends:

    • Unplug all cables and turn off your phone
    • Remove any case or covering on the phone
    • Wipe the screen and surface with a soft, gentle, slightly damp lint free microfibre cloth
    • If material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water
    • Avoid getting moisture in openings
    • Don't use cleaning products or compressed air
    • If you are using a case of covering, make sure you clean that too
    • Make sure you put the case back on only after the mobile has dried

    More MOBILE News

    Read more about:

    mobile guidelines safe coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X