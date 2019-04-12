Are electoral bonds valid? SC order today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on a petition that challenged the validity of electoral bonds political funding.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will pass the order on a plea filed by NGO, Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The NGO, which has challenged the validity of the scheme, had sought interim relief including that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of the donors be made public to ensure transparency in the poll process.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, supported the scheme saying the purpose behind it is to eliminate the use of black money in elections.

"So far as the electoral bond scheme is concerned, it is the matter of policy decision of the government and no government can be faulted for taking policy decision," Venugopal said, adding the court can scrutinize the scheme after elections.