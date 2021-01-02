Apprehensive of violent Bengal poll: Dhankar

YouTube
    Kolkata, Jan 02: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday claimed that the whole country is apprehensive of a bloodied and violent assembly election in the state, and asked the police and administration to maintain neutrality. It will be a massive blow to the democratic system if public servants are engaged in political work and there cannot be a bigger challenge than this to the rule of law, he said.

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

    "There is only one discussion in the country, which is apprehension that the elections in West Bengal will be bloodied and will be tainted by violence," Dhankhar told a press conference during a visit to Purulia.

    The governor urged the administration, the police and also the media to create an atmosphere for a violence-free assembly poll due in April-May this year.

    Dhankhar said that it will be a blow to the poll process if voters are intimidated and government functionaries get involved in political work.

    He urged the government machinery to be neutral and to ensure that people get to exercise their voting rights in a free and fair manner during the assembly elections.

    The governor had on Wednesday alleged that free and fair elections are not held in West Bengal and people cannot exercise their franchise without fear.

    The ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been at loggerheads with Dhankhar since he became governor in July last year, has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to remove him, claiming that he has been working in an unconstitutional manner.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 9:25 [IST]
