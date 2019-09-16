Appa, no 56 can stop you: Read Karti’s letter to father Chidambaram on 74th birthday

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 16: No 56 can stop you! Karti Chidambaram in a letter to his father P Chidambaram who is lodged in the Tihar jail extended his birthday wishes and said, " you are 74 years old and no 56!!! can stop you."

    Karti in his two page letter on Chidambaram's 74th birthday informed his father about the series of events that have taken place while he was in jail. He also took digs at the BJP.

    File Photo of Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram

    He went on to speak about the Kashmir issue, economic slowdown, Piyush Goyal's Einstein remark, Nirmala Sitharaman's millennial remark among others. He spoke about Chandrayaan-2 and said that the Vikram Lander lost communication with ISRO.

    Chidambaram to stay in Tihar jail as Delhi court dismisses his plea in INX Media case

    "ISRO chief, K Sivan was upset and the Prime Minister was at hand to offer his arms and comfort to him with his iconic head grab. I sincerely hope that our PM pegs the achievements of ISRO scientists a little above what his bhakts believe-that India's space programme along with plastic surgery and aviation was created thousands of years ago and not by ISRO."

    Read the full letter here:

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
