APOSS SSC Inter Supplementary Results 2017 declared, check now

The APOSS SSC Inter Supplementary Results 2017 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

APOSS was established as an autonomous society registered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991 and inaugurated on the 'Ugadi Day', the 17th of March 1991. The results are also available on manabadi.co.in.

How to check APOSS SSC Inter Supplementary Results 2017:

Go to apopenschool.org or manabadi.co.in

or Click on the results link posted on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

