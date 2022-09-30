Congress leadership race opens up: It's Digvijaya vs Tharoor vs Gehlot for now

As Cong's prez race intensifies, a look at the three contenders

Apologise unconditionally: Shashi Tharoor on 'distorted' India map in manifesto

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor apologised "unconditionally" for a goof-up in his manifesto for the Congress chief's election - a distorted map of India which omitted parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately and I apologise unconditionally for the error," tweeted Shashi Tharoor while sharing the corrected versions of the map.

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto:

English: https://t.co/aKPpji9Z8M

Hindi: https://t.co/7tnkY9kTiO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the Congress sought to distance itself from the "egregious error" and claimed the BJP was using "any flimsy excuse" as ammunition against party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"The BJP is clearly panicking now that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Karnataka. The "I Troll Cell" (IT Cell) of the BJP will look for any flimsy excuse to target and tarnish the Bharat JodoY atra and Rahul Gandhi. Only Dr. Tharoor and his team can explain this egregious error," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The BJP is clearly panicking now that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Karnataka. The “I Troll Cell” (IT Cell) of the BJP will look for any flimsy excuse to target and tarnish the #BharatJodoYatra and @RahulGandhi. Only Dr. Tharoor and his team can explain this egregious error. pic.twitter.com/3GMYj19js3 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 30, 2022

Tharoor landed himself in a controversy after he made a goof-up and shared a distorted map of India, and omitted portions of Jammu and Kashmir in his election manifesto.

As the photo landed on social media, netizens slammed Tharoor for the massive goof-up with some accusing him of being "divisive".

Later, Tharoor's office made corrections to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also attacked Shashi Tharoor after his poll manifesto showed the wrong map of India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 19:48 [IST]