'Apologise for what?': Vivek Oberoi defends Salman-Aishwarya meme

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 20: Actor Vivek Oberoi, who was criticised for posting offensive tweet featuring Aishwarya Bachchan and Salman Khan refused to apologise since he has not done anything "wrong."

"People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it," the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi", told ANI.

Adding more, he said, "Those in the meme don't have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme, people are I be put behind bars too. They couldn't stop my film, now they are trying this."

While the National Commission for Women has, in fact, also issued a notice to the actor demanding an explanation, The Maharashtra State Women's Commission will send in a notice too.

Oberoi said he would meet National Commission for Women, State Commission for Women and explain everything.

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, had posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan. "Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.

"I'd like to meet them, I'll also like to explain myself because I don't think I have done anything wrong," he said.

Many including actor Sonam Kapoor, various politicians criticised the actor.

The defiant actor, however, had some advice for Kapoor who called the meme "disgusting and classless".

"Stop overacting in your films and stop overreacting on social media. I've been working in women empowerment for 10 years now. I don't think this is hurting anyone's sentiments," Oberoi told news agency ANI.

On the work front, Vivek is now gearing up for the release of the much-talked-about PM Narendra Modi biopic. He plays the titular role of the lead character.