Apart from Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik, Centre pin hopes on five COVID-19 vaccines

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 14: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, India is hoping to produce at least two billion vaccine doses against COVID-19 by the end of this year, Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul has said.

While Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) will ramp up their production, the government is hoping to start the production of several other vaccines which are in a line. The reported list presented by the government comprises eight vaccines, including Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

Vaccine production: Bharat Biotech unit to make Pune plant 'fully functional' by Aug-end

The Russian vaccine will be available in the market from early next week, Dr Paul said. But apart from these three vaccines, with which people are familiar now, the government is hoping to get five more vaccines. Among them, four will be made in India.

Here is all you need to know:

Bio E Subunit vaccine:

This vaccine is subunit which is in the third phase of trial. In the phase 1/2 trial, the vaccine was found to be safe and well-tolerated. The vaccine is very promising, Dr Paul said.

The Centre is hoping to get 30 crore doses of this vaccine between August and December, provided it gets authorisation.

Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine:

This vaccine is in the last leg of phase 3 trial and will soon apply for the licence, Dr Paul said. It is a three-dose vaccine and will be administered using a needle-free technology.

Novavax/Covavax:

Pune's Serum Institute of India will manufacture this vaccine, developed by the US's Novavax.

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine:

This vaccine is used as a single shot, a needle-free vaccine that Bharat Biotech is developing. The vaccine is in the 1/2 trial phase. "They have started working. Data came from the company," Dr Paul said assuring that these are not random projections.

Gennova mRNA vaccine: Pune's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is developing this messenger RNA vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna are also mRNA vaccines.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 11:09 [IST]