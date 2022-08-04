India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Apa: Farmhouse owned by Arpita, Partha searched by ED, loose soil examined

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 04: The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Saantiniketan around 150 kilometres from Kolkata which is believed to be owned by sacked Bengal minister, Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Both have been arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

    ED officials said that the plot was jointly purchased by Partha and Arpita in 2012. In 2020 the mutation was done in the name of Arpita, the ED also learnt. The name of the house is 'Apa' believed to be an abbreviation of Arpita and Partha.

    File photo of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee
    File photo of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee

    Reports say that the farmhouse was purchased in 2012 from a Kolkata based Bengali family for Rs 20 lakh. The locals said that both have been spotted together at the farmhouse.

    SSC scam: ED lens on GST numbers to probe Arpita Mukherjee's business dealsSSC scam: ED lens on GST numbers to probe Arpita Mukherjee's business deals

    ED officials during the raid at the farmhouse which lasted 7 hours came across some loose soil and suspect that there could be something hidden there. The ED officials said that both hold 50 per cent share in a company called Apa Utility and there are at least four flats that are registered in the name of this company.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate arrested west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X