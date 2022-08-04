Apa: Farmhouse owned by Arpita, Partha searched by ED, loose soil examined

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: The Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at a farmhouse in Saantiniketan around 150 kilometres from Kolkata which is believed to be owned by sacked Bengal minister, Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Both have been arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

ED officials said that the plot was jointly purchased by Partha and Arpita in 2012. In 2020 the mutation was done in the name of Arpita, the ED also learnt. The name of the house is 'Apa' believed to be an abbreviation of Arpita and Partha.

Reports say that the farmhouse was purchased in 2012 from a Kolkata based Bengali family for Rs 20 lakh. The locals said that both have been spotted together at the farmhouse.

ED officials during the raid at the farmhouse which lasted 7 hours came across some loose soil and suspect that there could be something hidden there. The ED officials said that both hold 50 per cent share in a company called Apa Utility and there are at least four flats that are registered in the name of this company.

