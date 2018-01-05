AP POLYCET 2018 official schedule released, check here

The AP POLYCET 2018 official schedule has been released. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) is an entrance examination conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training for admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering/ Non Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutes including all Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics/ Institutes running as second shift in Private Engineering Colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-19.

The Question paper will have 120 questions which will be objective in nature. There will be 60 Questions in Mathematics for 60 Marks, 30 Questions in Physics for 30 Marks, and 30 Questions in Chemistry for 30 Marks.

The online application process will begin On March 19, 2018. The last date for filling online application form is April 13, 2018 and the exam will be conducted on April 28, 2018.

Candidates who have passed SSC or class 10 board examination or are due to appear in the board examination in March/April 2018 are eligible to apply. The examination (POLYCET) will be of 2 hours duration. There will be only one paper which will have questions as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of X Class (SSC) Examination March / April, 2018 as prescribed by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.

OneIndia News