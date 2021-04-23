AP govt to provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years, imposes night curfew

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra over 4 million; 5 districts report highest growth in one week

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amravati, Apr 23: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced to provide Covid vaccine free of cost to all those above the age of 18 years and also imposed night curfew in the state.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to provide the COVID19 vaccine free of cost to all those above the age of 18 years.

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the night curfew will also be placed from 10 pm to 5 pm every day.

Jagan on Friday held a review meeting on the corona situation in AP in the wake of increasing corona cases in the state for the past few days. He said that the state government will procure vaccines directly from manufacturers and vaccinate people for free in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

The decision will benefit nearly 2.05 crore people in this age group.