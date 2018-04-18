AP EAMCET 2018 hall tickets to be released today

The AP EAMCET 2018 hall tickets will be released today. Once released it would be on the official website.

Students are advised to keep a watch as the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the hall tickets for AP EAMCET 2018 today, April 18.

The application process with a late fee of Rs. 5000 concluded on April 16, 2018. Candidates who have still not applied for the exam will be able to apply until April 21 but with a late fee of Rs. 10000. The exam will begin on April 22 and end on April 26.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, is conducted for admission to Engineering and Agriculture courses offered at state technical, engineering and agriculture institutes/universities. Through AP EAMCET 2018, students would be admitted to the following courses:

Engineering/ Biotechnology/ B.Tech. (Dairy Technology/ B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering)/ B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology)

B.Sc. (Agriculture)/ B.Sc. (Horticulture)/ B.V.Sc. and AH/ B.F.Sc.

B. Pharmacy, Pharma D.

The examination for engineering courses will be held from April 22 to April 25. The examination for agriculture courses will be held from April 25 to April 26. The exam for candidates who have applied for both Engineering and Agriculture courses will be held on April 24 and April 25.

