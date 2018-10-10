India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
AP DSC recruitment notification date: What you should know

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 10: The AP DSC recruitment notification will be released soon. The notification once released will be available on the official website.

    AP DSC recruitment notification date: What you should know
    Representational Image

    The last date for submission would be November 3 to December 14, while the answer keys will release by December 16 and the final one on December 27. The result of the APDSC exam is likely to release by January 3, 2019.

    The AP DSC has earlier announced a total of 9,275 posts to be filled through the examination. The online exam is expected to be held in either November or December. The recruitment for teacher posts would be done through the DSC and not APPSC. The notification is expected to be released today.

    DSC is conducted for hiring teacher posts in the state's government schools, Zilla Praja Parishad schools and Mandal Praja Parishad schools. The recruitment is held for the posts of School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Language Pandit, physical education teacher and second grade teacher. The notification was earlier scheduled to release in July, however, was postponed.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:51 [IST]
