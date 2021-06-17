Antilla bomb scare: NIA searches house of former Mumbai encounter specialist

Israel Embassy blast: The NIA is looking for these men, watch CCTV footage

New Delhi, June 17: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at the residence of former Mumbai cop, Pradeep Sharma in the Antilla bomb scare case and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Officers of the NIA searched Sharma's residence at Andheri on Thursday morning. Sharma was present at his residence when the searches were on. Sharma had been questioned earlier by the NIA on two occasions in connection with the case.

Sources tell OneIndia that Sharma is close to Sachin Vaze, the former Mumbai cop who was arrested in connection with the same case and has been accused of being the prime conspirator.

Sharma, a known encounter specialist joined the Mumbai Police in 1983. There are 113 shootouts in his name of the 300 encounters against the underworld that the police undertook.

Officials say that they are trying to find the links between Sharma and Vaze. It is said that the proximity between Vaze, Sharma and another arrested cop, Vinayak Shinde is well known.

Sharma took voluntary retirement in 2019 and joined the Shiv Sena. He contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Nala Sopara seat and lost.

