Anti-social elements used children to pelt stones at police in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 11: Anti social elements used children to pelt stones at the police during the violent protests over the comments on Prophet Mohammad in Prayagrraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar told news agency ANI, " anti social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at police and administration. Case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under the Gangster Act and NSA."

People pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur and protests broke out after Friday prayers in at least four other cities in Uttar Pradesh over a now-suspended BJP leader's recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad, news agency PTI reported.

Police have arrested more than 130 people from six districts of the state.

In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and an attempt was made to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse mobs and peace was later restored, they said, adding that one policeman was hurt in the region.

"As many as 136 protesting people were arrested from six districts of the state till 9.45 pm on Friday," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

He said 45 protesters were arrested from Saharanpur, 37 from Prayagraj, 23 people from Ambedkar Nagar, 20 from Hathras, seven from Moradabad, and four from Firozabad district

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 15:47 [IST]