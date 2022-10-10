Anti-Hindu violence reported in Kolkata: BJP seeks immediate action

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Hindu community in Mominpore locality of Kolkata in West Bengal reportedly came under attack as they were set to celebrate the annual Lakshmi Puja.

BJP chief of West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar said that bikes and shops belonging to Hindus were vandalised by Islamists at Laila Depot in Mominpore. He also shared a video which showed bikes and shops damaged.

He further added that the Hindu community has been forced to flee after their houses came under attack in Mayurbhanj in Kolkata. "Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦Mamata Banerjee is watching Hindus suffer," he added.

Bikes and shops of Hindus vandalised by peaceful community today as they celebrate their festival at Maila Depot, Mominpore. As usual, CM isn’t talking any action against them and giving them free hand. pic.twitter.com/GJ7N2EHhpl — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 9, 2022

BJP leader Pritam Sur also shared the visuals where miscreants were seen indulging in violence on the streets. Bombs and bricks are being hurled at us. Even the police is forced to flee. The situation is so grim that the face of democracy is being blackened on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, he added.

In Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port, Hindus are fleeing, their houses are being attacked. Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ is watching Hindus suffer. pic.twitter.com/Inz3SAz6OD — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 9, 2022

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari shared a video from Ekbalpur polce stations were goons had laid siege and forced the cops to flee. The mob can be seen waving Islamic flags.

Syed Ishtiyaque Alam said on Twitter that the Mominpore anti-Hindu violence was the handiwork of Ghulam Asraf (Phoenix group owner), Rehan Khan (son-in-law of a TMC councilor) and Shahbaz Alam (a close aide of TMC leader Firhad Hakim).

"When we were peacefully celebrating our festival (Milad-ul-Nabi), these 3 people had a secret meeting in a bungalow opposite of Ekbalpur police station. Shahbaz gathered his followers to create a scene inside the police station," he also said.

He also called the violent Islamists as the enemy of the Quran and sought action in this regard.

Ekbalpur Police Station seems to be captured by hooligans.

Mamata Police have abandoned the Station for the time being, out of fear. @chief_west if @CPKolkata is not up to the task, please seek CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) deployment.@HMOIndia kindly intervene 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3RbaCVDoLz — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

Visuals were also shared by BJP IT Cell head, Amit Malviya. "On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence.

Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage," he said in a tweet.

On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence. Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage. pic.twitter.com/hdNCd5wpLg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

"They say, bad habits are like iron chains; too light to be felt until they are too heavy to carry. Incorrigible people also change with the change in Administration, as witnessed in UP. Their time would also come..." Adhikari said on Twitter.

I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

"I am compelled to write this letter to you at this hour because the gravity of the situation has prompted this urgency. The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khidirpore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja," he said.

Kolkata streets turn into war zone as BJP's protest march turns violent | Top points

The State Government has already meekly surrendered in front of the wrath of the goons, who have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station. If morning shows the day, then the day definitely is gloomy," the BJP leader said.

"Kindly act on the situation as soon as possible so that the peace-loving Hindu community is protected, especially those who live in locations where they are in minority as per the demography of the area," he said.

