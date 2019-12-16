Anti-citizenship law protests: All metro stations in Delhi to remain open today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 16: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday announced that entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened.

Normal services have resumed in all stations. Metro commuters on Sunday faced difficulties due to massive protests at various locations in Delhi against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, DMRC closed gates of several metro stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had closed the entry and exit gates of 13 stations for several hours in view of the violent protests near New Friends' Colony.

In a series of tweets, the DMRC said entry and exit gates of GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, R K Puram Metro stations were closed on the advice of the police. According to DMRC, trains did not stop at these stations.

Earlier, DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station in view of the violent protest in southeast Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," DMRC tweeted. Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed with no trains halting at these stations.