    Anti-CAA: Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad to lauch sit-in demonstration

    By PTI
    |

    Agartala, Jan 14: The Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the opposition CPI-M has announced a nine-day long mass sit-in demonstration across the state from January 17 to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

    President of the Tripura Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, Jitendra Chowdhury announced this at a press conference here on Monday evening.

    "CAA is a black law, which was passed in parliament with a clear intention to divide people in the country and to establish the Hindutva. This act is against the spirit of the constitution and divisive. We would continue to agitate until the law is scrapped", Choudhury said.

    Modi govt will try to solve concerns over Citizenship Bill: Shah assures Tripura delegations

    He said the sit-in demonstration would be organised in all the sub-divisions of the eight districts of the state and after completion of the nine-day long programme a new set of programmes would be announced.

    "The cut-off for CAA is December 31, 2014 ... Earlier, the cut-off date for identifying the illegal immigrants to the country was March 24, 1971. The north eastern region has a long border with the neighbouring country. After implementation of CAA it will further encourage infiltration", he said.

    Chowdhury said, "We strongly demand that there is no necessity of introducing NRC in Tripura as well as in the country". He alleged that the BJP-IPFT government has failed to implement its poll promises.

    Unemployment has become a major issue in the state as the government has stopped regular recruitment in government services and started employing people on contract service, he said. Chowdhury said a big public rally would be organized in the state on February 8 next against CAA.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 11:34 [IST]
