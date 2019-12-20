Anti-CAA protest: Six killed in UP protest violence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Luchnow, Dec 20: The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest triggered huge violence across Uttar Pradesh on Friday claiming lives of six.

According to the UP police six protesters were killed in clashes that erupted across the state so far. With this the total the anti-CAA protest-related death toll reaches to seven in the state.

The UP Director General of Police OP Singh however has claimed that none of these death incidents took place in police firing.

He stated that they did'nt even shot any single bulle. Another officer also claimed that if there any firing happened, that was from the protesters' side.

According to UP police two agitators were killed in Bijnor and one each killed in Sambhal, Firozabad, Meerut and Kanpur. Atleast fifty policemen were injured in the clashes across the state.

The agitation erupted in 13 districts of UP after the Friday prayer, as thousands showed protest on the streets against the CAA defyig the prohibitory orders across the state.

Huge mobe pelted stonnes at the police personnels, police had to use tear gas and baton charge to ccontrol the violence situation inthe state. The UP violence emerged defying the strict security measures enforced ahead of the prayers.