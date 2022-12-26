Another terror attack in Paris, Kurds on target this time

Deepak Tiwari

Attacker William M. is not only a gun enthusiast with a history of weapon offences but has been arrested earlier for racial crimes too.

New Delhi, Dec 26: France, which is seen as an example of multiculturalism, especially after its multiracial football team winning hearts and minds of people around the world, has also seen multiple terror attacks, recently. The nation seems to be on the target of extremists who don't want to assimilate with French culture and civilization.

From 'Charlie Hebdo' to other terror activities in Paris a couple of years ago, terror groups have been targeting the liberal France for quite some time now. The latest being the attack on a Kurdish cultural centre on the eve of Christmas. The gunman clearly targeted the unarmed people at the cultural centre and killed three out of them.

Who's the attacker

Although the motives are not known, the suspect is William M., a man as old as 69 years of age. He was quickly arrested. However, as soon as the attack happened, people from the local community came out in large numbers and started shouting over the police for justice.

The reports of clashes have also come from the city as a scuffle happened between the protestors and police. Visuals of protesting people attacking the shops and smashing windows, opening up fires have also been made viral of the incident. Nevertheless, the people who saw the firing claim that the attacker is a tall, white and elderly man.

2 killed, 4 wounded after a shooting in Paris

Racial attack?

Several reports have come that claim that attacker William is a habitual racist. According to the reports, the shooter is not just a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences but has also been arrested earlier for various other crimes. As late as this month, he was arrested for his criminal activities and released later.

The reports from French media also claim that William is a retired train driver. He was convicted for armed violence in 2016 as well. Later, he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm in 2017. Moreover, he is a serial racist offender and was also charged for racist violence last year as he stabbed migrants.

Too much liberalism?

Multiculturalism in France has two sides of it. On the one hand, French people are feeling threatened by immigrants. Their feeling of being threatened is also not unreasonable or unsubstantiated as there have been several terror attacks on them from the extremist Islamic groups. Hence, the natural question arises: 'Is the recent attack by the old White man a reaction to the feeling of being 'threatened' from the immigrants?'

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 17:49 [IST]