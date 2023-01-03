Another feat of Modi govt: India now chairman of Wassenaar Arrangement

Jaideep Mazumdar, India's Ambassador and the permanent representative to UN and international organisations in Vienna, accepted the chairmanship of the group of 42 countries, which India joined in December 2017 after the Modi government came to power.

New Delhi, Jan 3: Ever since the Modi government came to power, India's global presence has gone up as the country has been seen as important for all kinds of international affairs. Whether it is G20 leadership or now Wassenaar Arrangement, India's presence is not just being recognized but the nation is now being accepted as a leader.

The latest being India becoming India assuming the chairmanship of the plenary of the Wassenaar Arrangement for one year. The importance of Wassenaar Arrangement could be understood from the fact that only a select 42 countries are members of this group. Over the years, it has become an important player in shaping up arms trade policies.

After G20, Wassenaar Arrangement

Earlier last year, India assumed the chairmanship of G20, one of the most important international forums. Now, the country is heading 42-member Wassenaar Arrangement. The decision to appoint India for the top job was made at the 26th annual plenary of the Wassenaar Arrangement held in Vienna. During the three-day event, Ireland's Ambassador Eoin O'Leary handed over the chairmanship to India.

On the occasion, India's Ambassador Jaideep Mazumdar, who is also the permanent representative to the UN and all international organisations headquartered in Vienna, accepted the position. Noteworthily, it was the Modi government under which India had joined the Wassenaar Arrangement in December 2017.

Why is Wassenaar Arrangement important

In a world, where arms are sold and bought by terrorist organizations, rogue nations, etc., peace and tranquillity dies the natural death. The world could be safe only when there is transparency and greater responsibility in transfers of conventional arms. Wassenaar Arrangement is the organization that works towards transparency in arms trade.

Moreover, the group is working through regular exchanges of information among its members with regards to trade of conventional arms and dual-use goods. The reports are shared on transfers and destabilising accumulations of conventional arms and dual-use goods so that an action could be taken.

India's role as the leader

For any organization to work effectively, it's essential that the country heading it is transparent and trustworthy. Now that India has become chairman of the body, it will be ready and committed to work in close cooperation with other members to further the Wassenaar Arrangement goals.

Despite the fact that it's not a treaty, just an arrangement would not deter India fulfilling the set goals. Needless to say, since India has been contributing to regional and international security over the decades this would not be a challenge.