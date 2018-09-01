Anna University exam revaluation results 2018 declared, how to check

Chennai, Sep 1: The Anna University exam revaluation results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Anna University Results 2018 was declared in June. The Anna University conducted the examinations in the month of January this year. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the examinations in both UG and PG courses in more than 3000 centres. The authorities took a month for the evaluation of the answer sheets. The candidates can check the April, May revalution results 2018 on annauniv.edu.

How to check Anna University exam revaluation results 2018:

Go to annauniv.edu

Click on check results

Enter required details

View results

Download results

Take a printout