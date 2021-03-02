Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Devotees bow their heads in prayer outside Siddhivinayak Temple

Devotees not to be allowed into Sabarimala temple this month also: Kerala govt

Mumbai, Mar 02: Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 2. According to the Hindu calendar, Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalguna.

Infact, devotees of Lord Ganesh observe a fast every chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in order to please the Lord.

The Sankashti Chaturthi is observed 12 times every year. The number goes up by one when the Adhik Maas (leap month, once in about 32 months) is added to the Hindu Lunar calendar.

The chaturthi that falls in the month of Phalguna, as per Purnimant calendar, is called Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 2 which is the fourth day of the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar.

Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi timings:

Chaturthi tithi start time - March 02, 5:46 am

Chaturthi tithi end time - March 03, 2:59 am

Moonrise Time - March 02, 9:43 pm

Moonset Time - March 03, 9:38 am

Devotees, who observe the monthly vrat on Chaturthi Tithi, Krishna Paksha, break their fast only after sighting the Moon. It is also auspicious to recite the mantra:

Vakra-Tunndda Maha-Kaaya Suurya-Kotti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryessu Sarvadaa

Fasting:

The fast is usually observed from the morning and broken in the evening once prayers to Lord Ganesh are finished and various offerings are made to the Moon God. It is advised that individuals keep the fast refrain from their daily meals but there is also a list of items that can be consumed during this time. Sabudana khichdi, fruits, peanuts, potatoes, and unsalted chips are all permitted.

Significance of Sankashti Chaturthi:

As per the Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Shiva declared the supremacy of his son, Sankashti (another name for Lord Ganesha) over other Gods, except Vishnu, Lakshmi and Parvati.

The significance of Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is mentioned in the 'Bhavishaya Purana' and 'Narasimha Purana' and was also explained by Lord Krishna himself, to Yudhishtira, who is the eldest of all Pandavas.