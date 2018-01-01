Andhra Pradesh: Navy rescues 6 missing trekkers in Simhachalam hills

Search and Rescue mission by Naval Chetak rescued six trekkers who went missing in Simhachalam hills in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. On getting the distress call from local authorities, the Navy swung into action by launching a Chetak helicopter from INS Dega.

Andhra Pradesh: Navy rescues 6 missing trekkers in Simhachalam hills
Navy rescues 6 missing trekkers in Simhachalam hills. Courtesy: @indiannavy

The Navy stated that known as the "Angels", the helicopter piloted by Cdr B Vijay Kumar and Lt Nilabh spotted the stranded trekkers within minutes of getting airborne. With the light failing and flying over the thick jungle, the pilots quickly decided to winch up the trekkers and move them to safety.

According to reports, of 20 persons went to trekking and 14 of them returned midway, while six of them went missing as they were unable to find their way back. They communicated the message to their parents who alerted the local MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and the police.

navy, andhra pradesh, visakhapatnam

