Andhra Pradesh municipal election results 2021: Counting underway, YSRCP leads in postal ballots

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections 2021 has begun on Sunday morning. The Andhra Pradesh municipal election was a triangular contest between the ruling YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The elections were held for 12 municipal corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Vijayawada, and 71 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

The results for the three major municipal corporations of Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be indicative of the public mood over the state capital issue.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes to be held on March 14

YSRCP is contesting the municipal polls on the back of its victory in the recently concluded panchayat elections where it bagged more than 80% seats, pushing the TDP to a distant second. Jagan Mohan Reddy's party even managed to make significant inroads into TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's bastion Kuppam assembly constituency.

The stakes are also high for the BJP which is trying to establish itself as the main alternative to Jagan's YSRCP ahead of the assembly elections in 2024. The saffron party has joined hands with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party, fielding candidates in 63 wards(BJP 22 and JSP 41) in total.

A total of 4,626 polling centres were set up for the municipal corporation election and 3,289 for the municipal areas along with 7,552 in the civic body elections across the state. On March 10, over 63% polling was recorded in the Andhra Pradesh municipal election.