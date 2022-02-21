Andhra Pradesh minister Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack

Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh: Know timings, guidelines, rules; What is allowed, what is not allowed

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Feb 21: Andhra Pradesh minister Gautham Reddy passed away today morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 50.

He is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

He is the Minister for Industries, Commerce, Information Technology in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He represents Atmakur of Nellore district.

He won as an Member of the Legislative Assembly from Atmakur constituency in both 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election and 2014 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

He is son of the former MP of Nellore Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the death of Goutham Reddy.