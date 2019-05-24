Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 results: Full list of winners
Amravati, May 23: Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies all of which voted in the first phase on the General election 2019 on April 11.
The state is witnessing a major showdown between the N Chandrababu Naidu led-Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the counting of votes were underway, the YSR Congress Party is leading in 22 seats while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in three seats.
According to exit poll data, out of 25 AP Lok Sabha seats, YSRCP is expected to bag 18-20 seats, TDP 4-6 seats and one seat for other. While a majority of the exit polls predicted victory for BJP-led NDA at the Centre, they were divided on the likely outcome in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Andhra Pradesh elections were marred by violent clashes between the TDP and the YSRCP activists.
Here is the list of winning candidates of Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019. The list of winning candidates will be updated as the names of the winners are announced by the Election Commission.
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Amalapuram (SC)
|CHINTA ANURADHA
|YSRCP
|Anakapalle
|Dr.Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi
|YSRCP
|Anantapur
|TALARI RANGAIAH
|YSRCP
|Araku (ST)
|GODDETI. MADHAVI
|YSRCP
|Bapatla (SC)
|NANDIGAM SURESH
|YSRCP
|Chittoor (SC)
|N. REDDEPPA
|YSRCP
|Eluru
|KOTAGIRI SRIDHAR
|YSRCP
|Guntur
|Jayadev Galla
|TDP
|Hindupur
|KURUVA GORANTLA MADHAV
|YSRCP
|Kakinada
|VANGA GEETHAVISWANATH
|YSRCP
|Kurnool
|AYUSHMAN DOCTOR SANJEEV KUMAR
|YSRCP
|Machilipatnam
|BALASHOWRY VALLABHANENI
|YSRCP
|Nandyal
|POCHA.BRAHMANANDA REDDY
|YSRCP
|Narasaraopet
|LAVU SRI KRISHNA DEVARAYALU
|YSRCP
|Narsapuram
|KANUMURU RAGHU RAMA KRISHNA RAJU
|YSRCP
|Rajahmundry
|MARGANI BHARAT
|YSRCP
|Srikakulam
|KINJARAPU RAM MOHAN NAIDU
|TDP
|Vijayawada
|KESINENI SRINIVAS (NANI)
|TDP
|Visakhapatnam
|M V V SATYANARAYANA
|YSRCP
|Vizianagaram
|Bellana Chandra Sekhar
|YSRCP
|Kadapa
|Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy
|YSRCP
|Nellore
|Adala Prabhakara Reddy
|YSRCP
|Ongole
|MAGUNTA SREENIVASULU REDDY
|YSRCP
|Rajampet
|P.V.MIDHUN REDDY
|YSRCP
|Tirupati
|Balli Durga Prasad Rao
|YSRCP