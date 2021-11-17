AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment delayed again: New date to be announced soon

AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan diagnosed with Covid-19, rushed to hospital

India

oi-Prakash KL

Amaravati, Nov 17: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, a statement from his Press Secretary said.

The 87-year-old Governor complained of uneasiness following which he was flown to Hyderabad from a special flight from Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada.

The Governor has been evaluated by a multidisciplinary team and his condition was clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air, a medical bulletin said.

"Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," the bulletin added.

According to a release from the Press Secretary, Harichandan suffered a "minor illness" after his return from New Delhi last week. "An RT-PCR test was conducted as a precaution as the Governor complained of cough and cold," it added.

Biswabhusan Harichandan, a lawyer by profession, was a five-time MLA from Orissa. He was a revenue minister in the BJP-BJD coalition government in 2004. He quit active politics in 2014.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 18:01 [IST]