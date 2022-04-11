Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: Check out new ministers in Jagan's government with portfolios
Amravati, April 11: After the resignation of the cabinet minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the new Cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in on Monday. Reddy's new team has 13 new faces while 11 from the previous cabinet have been retained.
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in capital city Amaravati.
On expected lines, nobody from the Legislative Council was taken into the Cabinet. The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the lion's share of 10 berths going to backward classes. Two, including the Chief Minister, are from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.
Check Out the Portfolios of New Ministers:Dharmana Prasada Rao: Revenue; Registrations & Stamps.
|Si
|Name
|Portfolios
|1
|Dharmana Prasada Rao
|Revenue, Registrations & Stamps
|2
|Seediri Appala Raju
|Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries
|3
|Botcha Sathyanarayana
|Education
|4
|Rajanna Dora Peedika - Dy CM
|Tribal Welfare
|5
|Gudivada Amarnath
|Industries, Infrastructure, Investment, & Commerce; Information Technology
|6
|Budi Mutyala Naidu - Dy CM
|Panchayat Raj & Rural Development
|7
|Dadisetti Ramalingeshwara Rao
|Roads & Buildings
|8
|Pinipe Viswarupu
|Transport
|9
|Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna
|Backward Class Welfare; Information & Public Relations; Cinematography
|10
|Taneti Vanitha
|Home & Disaster Management
|11
|Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao
|Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs
|12
|Kottu Sathyanarayana - Dy CM
|Endowments
|13
|Jogi Ramesh
|Housing
|14
|Merugu Nagarjuna
|Social Welfare
|15
|Vidadala Rajini
|Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education
|16
|Ambati Rambabu
|Water Resources
|17
|Audimulapu Suresh
|Municipal Administration & Urban Development
|18
|Kakani Govardhana Reddy
|Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing
|19
|Peddi Reddi Ramachandra Reddy
|Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology; Mines & Geology
|20
|RK Roja
|Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement
|21
|K Narayana Swamy - Dy CM
|Excise
|22
|Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari
|Minority Welfare
|23
|Buggana Rajendranath
|Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training
|24
|Gummanur Jayaram
|Labour, Employment, Training & Factories
|25
|KV Ushasri Charan
|Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare