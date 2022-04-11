Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: Check out new ministers in Jagan's government with portfolios

India

oi-Prakash KL

Amravati, April 11: After the resignation of the cabinet minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the new Cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in on Monday. Reddy's new team has 13 new faces while 11 from the previous cabinet have been retained.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in capital city Amaravati.

On expected lines, nobody from the Legislative Council was taken into the Cabinet. The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the lion's share of 10 berths going to backward classes. Two, including the Chief Minister, are from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

Si Name Portfolios 1 Dharmana Prasada Rao Revenue, Registrations & Stamps 2 Seediri Appala Raju Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries 3 Botcha Sathyanarayana Education 4 Rajanna Dora Peedika - Dy CM Tribal Welfare 5 Gudivada Amarnath Industries, Infrastructure, Investment, & Commerce; Information Technology 6 Budi Mutyala Naidu - Dy CM Panchayat Raj & Rural Development 7 Dadisetti Ramalingeshwara Rao Roads & Buildings 8 Pinipe Viswarupu Transport 9 Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna Backward Class Welfare; Information & Public Relations; Cinematography 10 Taneti Vanitha Home & Disaster Management 11 Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs 12 Kottu Sathyanarayana - Dy CM Endowments 13 Jogi Ramesh Housing 14 Merugu Nagarjuna Social Welfare 15 Vidadala Rajini Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education 16 Ambati Rambabu Water Resources 17 Audimulapu Suresh Municipal Administration & Urban Development 18 Kakani Govardhana Reddy Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing 19 Peddi Reddi Ramachandra Reddy Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology; Mines & Geology 20 RK Roja Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement 21 K Narayana Swamy - Dy CM Excise 22 Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari Minority Welfare 23 Buggana Rajendranath Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training 24 Gummanur Jayaram Labour, Employment, Training & Factories 25 KV Ushasri Charan Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare