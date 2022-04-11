YouTube
    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: Check out new ministers in Jagan's government with portfolios

    Amravati, April 11: After the resignation of the cabinet minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the new Cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in on Monday. Reddy's new team has 13 new faces while 11 from the previous cabinet have been retained.

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: Meet new ministers in Jagans government with portfolios

    Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the Cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in capital city Amaravati.

    On expected lines, nobody from the Legislative Council was taken into the Cabinet. The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the lion's share of 10 berths going to backward classes. Two, including the Chief Minister, are from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

    Check Out the Portfolios of New Ministers:Dharmana Prasada Rao: Revenue; Registrations & Stamps.

    Si Name Portfolios
    1 Dharmana Prasada Rao Revenue, Registrations & Stamps
    2 Seediri Appala Raju Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries
    3 Botcha Sathyanarayana Education
    4 Rajanna Dora Peedika - Dy CM Tribal Welfare
    5 Gudivada Amarnath Industries, Infrastructure, Investment, & Commerce; Information Technology
    6 Budi Mutyala Naidu - Dy CM Panchayat Raj & Rural Development
    7 Dadisetti Ramalingeshwara Rao Roads & Buildings
    8 Pinipe Viswarupu Transport
    9 Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna Backward Class Welfare; Information & Public Relations; Cinematography
    10 Taneti Vanitha Home & Disaster Management
    11 Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs
    12 Kottu Sathyanarayana - Dy CM Endowments
    13 Jogi Ramesh Housing
    14 Merugu Nagarjuna Social Welfare
    15 Vidadala Rajini Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education
    16 Ambati Rambabu Water Resources
    17 Audimulapu Suresh Municipal Administration & Urban Development
    18 Kakani Govardhana Reddy Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing
    19 Peddi Reddi Ramachandra Reddy Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology; Mines & Geology
    20 RK Roja Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement
    21 K Narayana Swamy - Dy CM Excise
    22 Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari Minority Welfare
    23 Buggana Rajendranath Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training
    24 Gummanur Jayaram Labour, Employment, Training & Factories
    25 KV Ushasri Charan Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare

