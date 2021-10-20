YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra Pradesh bandh: Protesting TDP workers detained in Vijayawada

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amaravati, Oct 20: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for a statewide bandh today against the vandalism at the party's Central Office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

    Leaders and workers of TDP's TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council), who were protesting in Vijayawada today, have been detained by Police, as per news agency ANI.

    Andhra Pradesh bandh: Protesting TDP workers detained in Vijayawada

    Speaking to reporters, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he apprised the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan of the situation even as the DGP Gautam Sawang did not respond to his phone calls.

    "Police and government colluded and attacked offices at several places. These are organised attacks. I appeal to the people, we call for a state-wide bandh... Why should we hesitate to ask for the implementation of Article 365... what else we need to show the failure of law and order in the state," he said at a press conference.

    Naidu said that the DGP is not fit for the post while demanding a thorough inquiry on the attacks.

    The former Chief Minister alleged the state has become a home for ganja cultivation and drug mafia.

    More TELUGU DESAM PARTY News  

    Read more about:

    telugu desam party bandh andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X