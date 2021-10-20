Andhra Pradesh bandh: Protesting TDP workers detained in Vijayawada

Don’t be nervous says Chandrababu Naidu after four of his MPs join BJP

Amaravati, Oct 20: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for a statewide bandh today against the vandalism at the party's Central Office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Leaders and workers of TDP's TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council), who were protesting in Vijayawada today, have been detained by Police, as per news agency ANI.

Speaking to reporters, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he apprised the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan of the situation even as the DGP Gautam Sawang did not respond to his phone calls.

"Police and government colluded and attacked offices at several places. These are organised attacks. I appeal to the people, we call for a state-wide bandh... Why should we hesitate to ask for the implementation of Article 365... what else we need to show the failure of law and order in the state," he said at a press conference.

Naidu said that the DGP is not fit for the post while demanding a thorough inquiry on the attacks.

The former Chief Minister alleged the state has become a home for ganja cultivation and drug mafia.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:50 [IST]