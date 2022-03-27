Andhra Pradesh: 8 killed in bus accident in Chittoor; PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives

Five charred to death as private bus catches fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga

New Delhi, Mar 27: At least eight people were killed and 45 injured in the Bhakarapeta bus accident in Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh where a bus overturned and fell in a valley late last night.

The victims belonged to the Anantapuramu district and were on their way to a wedding engagement scheduled for Sunday morning. Over-speeding resulted in the accident, a senior police official said.

As it was pitch-dark, the rescue operation took a lot of time.

Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch V Appala Naidu and a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured persons using ropes and shifted them to RUIA hospital in Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh Governor, Biswabhusan Harichandan has expressed deep anguish over the tragedy and offered condolences to the bereaved.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock over the incident and announced an ex gratia payment of two Lakh Rupees to the family of the bereaved and also sanctioned 50,000 rupees each to those undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed pain at the loss of lives in a bus accident in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet, Modi gave his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured. He announced that the next of kin of the deceased would be given two lakh rupees from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and 50 thousand rupees would be given to the injured.

