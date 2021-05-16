Andamans: COVID-19 tally now at 6.568
Port Blair, May 16: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,568, a health department official said on Sunday.
All the new cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing, the official said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 85 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
Forty-two more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,267.
The union territory now has 216 active COVID-19 cases of which 209 are in South Andaman district and seven in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 case at present, the official said.
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,79,096 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 1.73 per cent.
Altogether, 1,17,241 people have been inoculated in the archipelago with 17,276 of them having received both doses of vaccine, he said.