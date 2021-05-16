Andamans: COVID-19 tally now at 6.568

YouTube
    By
    |

    Port Blair, May 16: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,568, a health department official said on Sunday.

    All the new cases in the archipelago were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

    The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 85 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

    Forty-two more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,267.

    The union territory now has 216 active COVID-19 cases of which 209 are in South Andaman district and seven in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 case at present, the official said.

    The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 3,79,096 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 1.73 per cent.

    Altogether, 1,17,241 people have been inoculated in the archipelago with 17,276 of them having received both doses of vaccine, he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 16, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
