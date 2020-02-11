  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    And Little Arvind Kejriwal is back

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: As counting got underway, Fairy, the girl child known as Little Kejriwal was seen outside the office of the Aam Admi Party.

    It may be recalled that the child who was dressed up as Little Arvind Kejriwal was present at the 2015 swearing in ceremony of the CM. She was outside the AAP office making a rangoli, which read 'all the best.'

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    In 2015 she was dressed in a maroon sweater, sported a fake moustache and was present at the Ram Lila Maidan for the swearing in ceremony.

    Absolutely Shocking: Kejriwal questions EC over delay in poll turnout figures

    Meanwhile the AAP is already in celebratory mode. All exit polls have said that AAP would emerge as a clear winner, with the BJP coming second. The campaign was a heated one. The AAP focused on its governance, while the BJP focused heavily on national issues such as Jamia and Shaheen Bagh which have been rocked by protests against the new citizenship law.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal aap delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X