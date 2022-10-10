YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Tehran eying a nuclear deal
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Anand Mahindra's life lessons from bird of prey leaves netizens impressed, again! Watch

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Indian business tycoon and the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet is always a topic of discussion on social media platforms. Now, his latest new tweet about Monday motivation has gone viral.

    Anand Mahindras life lessons from bird of prey leaves netizens impressed, again! Watch
    Image Screen grab from @anandmahindra Twitter Video

    Mahindra said in the tweet that nature never fails to provide lessons for our own lives and advised the people to keep their heads stable, mind clear and their eyes watchful during turbulent times.

    Mahindra wrote, "Nature never fails to provide lessons for our own lives. How do you face turbulent times? No matter what your profession is, let your wings flap as the winds buffet you, but keep your head stable, your mind clear & your eyes watchful. #MondayMotivaton"

    The video that mahindra has shared by previously shared by some Viral Hog. Mahindra attributed his post.

    Anand Mahindra thinks this 17th century word deserves a revivalAnand Mahindra thinks this 17th century word deserves a revival

    In the posted video, one can see that a kestrel is flying with its gaze focused on its prey. The bird is also hovering while hunting. It does not miss the steady head and the focused gaze. The bird manages to stay motionless even at this height is because they fly into the wind at a speed equal to that of the wind.

    The video has so far been watched 4.4 million times. It has also garnered nearly 10 thousand likes so far.

    Hundred of users commented on the video.

    Some of the comments are:

    One of the users wrote, " Such a nice message for the Monday motivation. Kudos to you, sir!!!"

    Another user wrote, "Very true and inspiring Sir, Head stable clear mind and watchful eyes can prevent disaster. Too good. Nice motivation for Monday. Thanks"

    The third user wrote, "Forget stability overall. Lol at his head. Absolute stillness. Amazing skills."

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news anand mahindra

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X