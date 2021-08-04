Govt says rise in R-number in several states a matter of concern

A&N reports just one case of COVID-19

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Port Blair, Aug 04: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,540, a health official said on Wednesday.

The archipelago now has six active COVID-19 cases and all six patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.

One more person recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,405, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

So far a total of 4,44,838 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.69 per cent.

A total of 2,99,005 people have been inoculated, of which 2,04,558 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 94,447 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.