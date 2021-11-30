YouTube
    An eye on Ladakh sector, Indian Army gets new Israeli Heron drones

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 30: The Indian Army's surveillance capabilities received a major boost with Israel delivering advanced Heron drones under the emergency procurement clause.

    Representational Image

    "The advanced Heron drones have arrived in the country and are being deployed for surveillance operations in the eastern Ladakh sector," a top government official told news agency ANI.

    The acquisition of these drones were done under he emergency financial powers granted by the Prime Minister Narendra led government to the defence forces under which they can buy equipments and systems worth Rs 500 crore to upgrade their capabilities.

    "This is the most beautiful aircraft as far as surveillance resources are concerned. Since its inception, it has been the backbone of surveillance. It can climb up to 30,000 feet and continue to relay feed to commanders on the ground. So that, we can manoeuver forces on the ground. It has an endurance of 24- 30 hours at a stretch," Major Karthik Garg said about the Israel origin Heron drones.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
    X