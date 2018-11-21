  • search

Amritsar attack: Several Sikh activists under scanner being questioned

By
    Amritsar, Nov 21: The Punjab Police has taken into for questioning several local youth in connection with the Nirankari Bhavan grenade attack in which three persons were killed.

    The action came in for condemnation from the Dal Khalsa and its spokesperson said that the police should conduct a probe without any bias. It should not be perceived from the prism of the Sikh-Nirankari clash of 1978, the spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh Bittu said.

    The police is now under the process of questioning all the youth it has picked up. Further steps are on to trace the bike that the two men had used during the attack. The bike was a black Pulsar and the police are checking further on these details. Further the police had also questioned three persons and released them after 7 hours.

    Gurjant Singh of the Dal Khalsa, Paramjit Singh Mand, chief of the Sikh Youth of Punjab and Ranjit Singh Damdani Vice President of the Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindranwale) were questioned by the police.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
