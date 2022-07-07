Amravati pharmacist's killing: 7 accused to be in NIA custody till July 15

Chemist murder case: 'Mastermind' sent to police custody till Jul 7; cops probe his NGO's bank accounts

Mumbai, July 07: A special court on Thursday remanded seven persons arrested in connection with the killing of an Amravati-based pharmacist who had supported Nupur Sharma in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till July 15.

The accused were brought here from Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra earlier in the day.

Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop in Amravati, was killed on the night of June 21 while returning home.

Police, who probed the case initially, claimed that Kolhe was killed for sharing a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad in some WhatsApp groups.

The NIA, which has taken over the probe now, produced the accused before special judge for NIA cases A K Lahoti here, and sought their 15-day custody.

There was evidence against the accused suggesting that they were involved in terrorist activities, the federal probe agency said.

But the court, after hearing arguments, remanded the accused in NIA custody for eight days.