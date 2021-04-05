Befitting reply to Chattisgarh Naxal attack will be given at appropriate time: Shah

Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack site, meet injured jawans

New Delhi, Apr 05: Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the site where Naxals attacked security personnel at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Later, he will meet the injured jawans at hospital.

22 jawans were martyred in the worst ever Naxal attack in four years that resulted from an ambush by some 400 insurgents who surrounded the jawans from three sides in an area devoid of vegetation and rained on them machinegun fire as well as IEDs for several hours.

Out of the total 22 fatalities, the CRPF lost eight men including seven CoBRA commandos while one jawan is from the Bastariya battalion, eight from DRG and five from Special Task Force. A CRPF Inspector is still missing.

Some 10-12 Naxals are also believed to have died in the fierce gunbattle that ensued. A total of 31 security personnel were also injured.

Helicopters, which were requisitioned to evacuate the injured personnel, could make the first landing only after 5 PM on Saturday when the gunfire had ended.

On Sunday, Shah, who cancelled his public meetings in poll-bound Assam, chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation. Shah also spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He condoled the death of the security personnel in the encounter and said their valour will never be forgotten.

The government will continue its fight against the enemies of peace and progress, the home minister said.