Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for developmental projects in Srinagar today

India

oi-Prakash KL

Jammu, Oct 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will take part in several events and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar. Today is the last day of the Home Minister's three-day visit to the Union Territory, which began on October 23.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Shah met families of soldiers and civilians killed in a spate of terrorist attacks in the Valley throughout the month. He also addressed youth conclave. Shah also held a security review meeting in Srinagar. This was followed by an interactive session with members of youth clubs, where he said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after delimitation of constituencies and the assembly elections.

On the second day, Shah inaugurated two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and laid the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He also held a meeting with MPs, MLAs and senior BJP leaders of Jammu and Kashmir in the Jammu district after inaugurating the developmental projects.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 9:09 [IST]