YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah to be chief guest at cyber safety, national security conference

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the national conference on cyber safety and national security to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run up to tomorrow's conference had also organised functions at 75 places in different States/Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from June 8 to 17.

    The nation is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to celebrate India's progress and achievements in the 75th year of India's Independence.

    The conference will also be attended by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra as well as senior officials of MHA, Culture Ministry, states and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations.

    The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a series of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

    Comments

    More AMIT SHAH News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah india@75

    Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 18:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X