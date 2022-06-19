Amit Shah to be chief guest at cyber safety, national security conference

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the national conference on cyber safety and national security to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run up to tomorrow's conference had also organised functions at 75 places in different States/Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" from June 8 to 17.

The nation is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to celebrate India's progress and achievements in the 75th year of India's Independence.

The conference will also be attended by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra as well as senior officials of MHA, Culture Ministry, states and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a series of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 18:48 [IST]