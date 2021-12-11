Amit Shah to attend foundation stone laying ceremonies for temple, other projects in Gujarat

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Dec 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Umiyadham Temple in Sola on Saturday, a temple functionary said.

    The temple, dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar sect, as well as others buildings will come up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore on 74,000 square yards of land, said Babubhai Patel, BJP MLA and chairman of the Umiyadham Shilanyas Mahotsav Samiti.

    The 3-day ceremony of laying the foundation stone would begin on Saturday in the presence of Shah, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony virtually on December 13.

    Apart from the Umiyadham temple, the trust, which runs the main temple in Unjha, will also build a 13-storey complex adjacent to the temple to provide training as well as hostel facility to Patidar youths preparing for UPSC and GPSC entrance tests. Later in the evening, Shah will inaugurate a 4-lane railway overbridge and a water distribution station built by the Ahmedabad.

    Municipal Corporation in Sola. From the same venue, Shah will perform virtually the ground breaking for a garden in Ranip area, as well as lake beautification projects in Sarkhej and Gota, an AMC release said.

    The release said Shah will also lay the foundation stone for an affordable housing project of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. In all, Shah will launch projects worth Rs 363 crore from the venue. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:04 [IST]
    X