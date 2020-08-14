YouTube
    Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19, to be in home isolation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He had been staying at the private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon, near Delhi.

    "Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Mr Shah tweeted.

    "I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting Corona infection and who have been treating me," the Home Minister tweeted.

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
