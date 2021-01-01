Development is the only way forward: Shah in two-day tour in Assam

Inner Line Permit is the biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah

Amit Shah takes stock of wildfire situation at Dzuko valley; assures help

New Delhi, Jan 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the wildfire situation at Dzuko valley at the Manipur-Nagaland border where a fire broke out on Tuesday and assured all assistance required to contain the situation at the earliest.

"Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest," says Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

The Manipur government has requested the NDRF and the Army to help contain the wildfire which broke out in Dzukou Range in neighbouring Nagaland and has spread to the Senapati district of the state, officials said on Thursday.

A huge wildfire engulfed the picturesque Dzuko Valley, famous for its biodiversity and seasonal flowers, located at the borders of Manipur and Nagaland.

Updating the situation and sharing some photographs and video, chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted, "Taking serious view of the wildfire at Dzukou valley, having a personal aerial survey of the situation, sending more personnel to the spot and seeking help from concerned authorities to stop the spread of the fire and save the deep forest portion of the valley."

The Dzukou Valley is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur.