Amit Shah's West Bengal visit Day 2: What is on the table from the home minister?

Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

India

pti-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 19: A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day.

The judge directed that Shah''s attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee''s lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

India-China disengagement at both banks of Pangong Lake completed| Oneindia News

Amit Shah's West Bengal visit Day 2: What is on the table from the home minister?