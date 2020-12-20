Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal: Home Minister vists Visva Bharati university in Shantiniketan

YouTube
    Kolkata, Dec 20: In a bid to strengthen Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

    Shah visited the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme, sources said.

    Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus, they said.

    'Didi will be left alone': Amit Shah warns Mamata amid TMC desertions

    Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice- chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.

    Amit Shah is shortly expected to leave from Kolkata for Birbhum where he will be visiting the Viswa-Bharati University in Bolpur. Shah will inaugurate the Vivekanand Sarani road which will be followed by an address to the faculty of the university. After this, Shah will visit the house of Bengali folk singer Basudeb Das Baul in Syambati area to have lunch.

    After having lunch there, he will offer prayers at a Hanuman temple before taking part in the roadshow. He is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum and fly back to Delhi on Sunday.

