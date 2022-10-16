Sitting with Congress in lust for power: Amit Shah's dig at Nitish Kumar

Could not care less: Nitish on Amit Shah’s jibe

Amit Shah launches India's 1st Hindi MBBS course books in MP

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Oct 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the country's first Hindi version of MBBS course books, as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Shah unveiled the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for the MBBS students at an event held in Bhopal.

With the launch, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi.

Delhi LG confers degrees to PG, MBBS students

"Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. Whenever history will be written in the coming days, this day will be written in golden letters," said Amit Shah at the launch of Hindi MBBS course books in Bhopal.

"BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt, by starting medical education in Hindi for the first time in the country, has fulfilled PM Modi's wish," he added.

Know all about Amit Shah

"Through the new National Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother language of students. This is a historic decision," Amit Shah said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 14:05 [IST]