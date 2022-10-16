YouTube
    Amit Shah launches India's 1st Hindi MBBS course books in MP

    Bhopal, Oct 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the country's first Hindi version of MBBS course books, as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Shah unveiled the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for the MBBS students at an event held in Bhopal.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    With the launch, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi.

    "Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. Whenever history will be written in the coming days, this day will be written in golden letters," said Amit Shah at the launch of Hindi MBBS course books in Bhopal.

    "BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt, by starting medical education in Hindi for the first time in the country, has fulfilled PM Modi's wish," he added.

    "Through the new National Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother language of students. This is a historic decision," Amit Shah said.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 14:05 [IST]
    X