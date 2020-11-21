National Press Day: PM Modi's govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press, says Shah

Shah to dedicate reservoir for Chennai, lay foundation stones for over Rs 67,000 cr infra projects

Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu, all set to meet CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Nov 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Tamil Nadu's Chennai ahead of crucial 2021 Assembly polls in the state. The Home Minister is expected to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam shortly.

Shah will also address the office-bearers and core committee of the state unit besides some official engagements.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij gets trial dose of India-made Covid vaccine 'Covaxin'

Party sources have said that the ongoing 'Vetrivel' yatra, measures to strengthen it and the party organisation ahead of assembly polls besides the ties with ally AIADMK would form part of the discussions.

There is an expectation that Shah might meet superstar Rajinikanth, whose decision on his political foray is eagerly awaited ahead of the assembly elections in the state due around April-May next year.

Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. This will be the first big elections in Tamil Nadu without J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.